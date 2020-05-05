US Markets
Walt Disney misses quarterly profit estimates

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
May 5 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Tuesday, offering the first assessment of the damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic on the media and entertainment giant's global business.

The health crisis started battering businesses across Disney's global portfolio by mid-March, forcing the closures of its theme parks and putting television and film production on hold as theaters remained shut.

The company's direct-to-consumer and international segment, which houses streaming platform Disney+, reported an operating loss of $812 million, compared with an operating loss of $385 million a year earlier.

Operating income from its parks and consumer products business more than halved to $639 million from $1.51 billion a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned 60 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 89 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall revenue rose 21% to $18.01 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $17.8 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

