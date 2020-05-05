Walt Disney misses quarterly profit estimates
Adds share movement, details on unit sales
May 5 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Tuesday, offering the first assessment of the damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic on the media and entertainment giant's global business.
The health crisis started battering businesses across Disney's global portfolio by mid-March, forcing the closures of its theme parks and putting television and film production on hold as theaters remained shut.
The company's direct-to-consumer and international segment, which houses streaming platform Disney+, reported an operating loss of $812 million, compared with an operating loss of $385 million a year earlier.
Operating income from its parks and consumer products business more than halved to $639 million from $1.51 billion a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Disney earned 60 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 89 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Overall revenue rose 21% to $18.01 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $17.8 billion.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDIS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship