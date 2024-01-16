News & Insights

Walt Disney makes its case for rejecting activist shareholder

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 16, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

By Dawn Chmielewski and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N said on Tuesday it "does not endorse" the candidates nominated by activist shareholders in a preliminary proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, in a letter to investors, said the company has embarked on an "unprecedented transformation," making management changes and streamlining operations to become more cost-efficient. It is on track to achieve roughly $7.5 billion in cost reductions -- about $2 billion more than it originally targeted.

Iger said Disney has prioritized making its streaming business profitable, turning ESPN, its sports media brand, into the "preeminent" digital platform, improving the output and economics of its film studios, while "turbocharging" the growth at its theme parks.

"We have already made considerable progress on all four of these opportunities, and we are continuing to move forward with urgency and clarity," Iger wrote, urging shareholders to support Disney's 12 nominees -- and rejecting those candidates put forward by investor groups Trian and Blackwells.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
