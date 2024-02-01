Walt Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract to end of 2026

Adds details on shareholders' meeting in paragraph 3

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N said on Thursday the entertainment giant's board has unanimously voted to extend CEO Bob Iger's contract to the end of 2026.

"Meanwhile, both the Board and Bob remain actively engaged in the high-priority work of succession planning," the company said.

Disney also set April 3 as the date for annual meeting of shareholders.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

