News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Walt Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract to end of 2026

Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

February 01, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details on shareholders' meeting in paragraph 3

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Walt Disney DIS.N said on Thursday the entertainment giant's board has unanimously voted to extend CEO Bob Iger's contract to the end of 2026.

"Meanwhile, both the Board and Bob remain actively engaged in the high-priority work of succession planning," the company said.

Disney also set April 3 as the date for annual meeting of shareholders.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.