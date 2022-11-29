Markets
Walt Disney Expects Restructuring & Change In Business Strategy Could Result In Impairment Charges

November 29, 2022 — 09:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects restructuring and change in business strategy could result in impairment charges.

The company anticipates that within the coming months its chief executive officer Robert Iger will initiate organizational and operating changes within the company. While the plans are in early stages, changes in structure and operations, including within DMED (and including possibly distribution approach and the businesses/distribution platforms selected for the initial distribution of content), can be expected.

Recently, Walt Disney said that Robert Iger was returning to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer.

