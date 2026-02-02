Walt Disney Expects Double Digit Adj. EPS Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) said, for fiscal 2026, the company projects double digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal 2025, and $19 billion in cash provided by operations. The company noted that it is on track to repurchase $7 billion of stock.

For the second quarter, the company expects Entertainment segment operating income comparable to second quarter of 2025, other Entertainment businesses operating income of approximately $0.7 billion and Entertainment SVOD operating income of approximately $0.5 billion.

For the first quarter, earnings came in at $2.40 billion, compared with $2.55 billion, last year. Earnings per share decreased to $1.34 from $1.40. Total segment operating income decreased 9% to $4.6 billion from $5.1 billion. Adjusted EPS decreased to $1.63 from $1.76. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues increased 5% for the quarter to $26.0 billion from $24.7 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Walt Disney shares are up 2.5 percent to $115.51.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.