Walt Disney Expects Double Digit Adj. EPS Growth In FY26

February 02, 2026 — 07:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) said, for fiscal 2026, the company projects double digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal 2025, and $19 billion in cash provided by operations. The company noted that it is on track to repurchase $7 billion of stock.

For the second quarter, the company expects Entertainment segment operating income comparable to second quarter of 2025, other Entertainment businesses operating income of approximately $0.7 billion and Entertainment SVOD operating income of approximately $0.5 billion.

For the first quarter, earnings came in at $2.40 billion, compared with $2.55 billion, last year. Earnings per share decreased to $1.34 from $1.40. Total segment operating income decreased 9% to $4.6 billion from $5.1 billion. Adjusted EPS decreased to $1.63 from $1.76. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues increased 5% for the quarter to $26.0 billion from $24.7 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Walt Disney shares are up 2.5 percent to $115.51.

