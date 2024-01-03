Walt Disney Enters Into Info Sharing Agreement With ValueAct Capital

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Wednesday announced that it has entered into a confidential agreement with ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. to provide information to the investment firm and consult with it on various strategic matters.

ValueAct has experience in investing in media and technology companies and navigating significant business transformations. The client list includes Spotify, The New York Times, 21st Century Fox, Nintendo, Microsoft, Adobe and Salesforce.

"ValueAct Capital has a track record of collaboration and cooperation with the companies it invests in… We welcome their input as long-term shareholders," said Robert Iger, Disney's Chief Executive Officer.

The investment firm has confirmed that it will support the Disney Board of Directors recommended nominees for election to the Board at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

In pre-market activity, Disney shares are trading at $90.77, up 0.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.

