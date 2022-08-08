Walt Disney (DIS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Walt Disney Company DIS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved down 3.3% to 58 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 81.3% year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $21.15 billion, suggesting growth of 30.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 89.11%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Disney’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to have benefited from strong Disney+ growth and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses.



The Walt Disney Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Walt Disney Company price-eps-surprise | The Walt Disney Company Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products revenues is currently pegged at $6.71 billion, indicating growth of 54.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Disney+ has emerged as a key growth driver for Disney, primarily driven by its solid content portfolio. Disney began the exclusive streaming of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness exclusively on Disney+ during the to-be-reported quarter.



Disney recently began offering its streaming service, Disney+, in 16 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate number of paid subscribers: Disney+ is currently pegged at 148.703 million, suggesting 28% growth year over year.



However, operating profit at Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products businesses is expected to have suffered from the closure of Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Disney has an Earnings ESP of -7.70% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



NeoGames NGMS has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NeoGames shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector year to date. NGMS returned 39.8% compared with the sector’s decline of 30.1%.



NeoGames is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 10.



Wynn Resorts WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +3.93% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



WYNN shares have been down 21.6% year to date. Wynn is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9.



Dolby Laboratories DLB has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



DLB shares are down 17.6% year to date. Dolby is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 9.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.