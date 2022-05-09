Walt Disney (DIS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Walt Disney DIS is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 11.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved down 1.6% to $1.20 per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 51.9% year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $20.25 billion, suggesting growth of 29.73% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one, the average surprise being 67.82%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Disney’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to have benefited from strong advertising revenues. The return of live sporting events is likely to have aided advertising revenues, thereby driving revenue growth in the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Media and Entertainment Distribution is pegged at $13.8 billion, indicating 11% growth year over year.



Disney+’s subscriber growth rate is expected to have revived in the to-be-reported quarter. Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red was released on Mar 11 on Disney+ worldwide. Moreover, Marvel Studios’ Eternals started streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Jan 12, 2022.



The consensus mark number of paid subscribers at Disney+ is currently pegged at 135.2 million, suggesting 4.2% growth sequentially and a 30.5% rise year over year.



On Mar 21, Disney announced the closing of its Shanghai theme park, effective immediately, as Chinese authorities tried to control the city’s biggest coronavirus flareup in the last two years. Disney said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park would be closed until further notice.



This is expected to have negatively impacted Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products businesses in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products revenues is currently pegged at $6.29 billion, indicating growth of 98.2% from the year-ago quarter. However, the same is estimated to decline 13% sequentially.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Disney has an Earnings ESP of +3.87% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

