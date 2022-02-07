Walt Disney (DIS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Walt Disney Company DIS is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved down 3.3% to 58 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 81.3% year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $21.15 billion, suggesting growth of 30.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one, the average surprise being 89.11%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Disney’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to have benefited from strong advertising revenues and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses.



Return of live sporting events is expected to have aided in the rise of advertising revenues, thereby driving revenue growth in the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Media and Entertainment Distribution is pegged at $14.76 billion, indicating 12.8% growth sequentially.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products revenues is currently pegged at $6.24 billion, indicating growth of 74% from the year-ago quarter.



However, Disney+’s subscriber growth rate is expected to have remained sluggish in the to-be-reported quarter despite the company’s strong content portfolio. During the to-be-reported quarter, Disney made Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise available on Disney+.



The consensus mark number of paid subscribers of Disney+ is currently pegged at 124.7 million, suggesting 5.5% growth sequentially.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Disney has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

