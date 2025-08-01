Walt Disney (DIS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $116.59, marking a -2.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.24%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.47, indicating a 5.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.67 billion, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.78 per share and a revenue of $95.02 billion, indicating changes of +16.3% and +4%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.05.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

