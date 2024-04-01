Walt Disney (DIS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Walt Disney (DIS) standing at $121.53, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 9.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.08, marking a 16.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.08 billion, up 1.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.60 per share and revenue of $91.42 billion, which would represent changes of +22.34% and +2.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.07% increase. As of now, Walt Disney holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62.

It's also important to note that DIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

