Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Walt Disney (DIS) standing at $84.66, reflecting a -0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

The the stock of entertainment company has fallen by 13.94% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.19, marking a 1.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.17 billion, indicating a 4.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.48 per share and a revenue of $94.63 billion, signifying shifts of +10.26% and +3.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. As of now, Walt Disney holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.68 of its industry.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

