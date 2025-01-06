Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Walt Disney (DIS) reached $111.05, with a -0.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.45, signifying a 18.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.7 billion, up 4.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $94.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.85% and +3.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher within the past month. Walt Disney presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Walt Disney is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.54. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.05.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.