Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $111.51, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DIS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DIS is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.68 billion, down 37.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $67.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of -74.18% and -3.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.95% lower. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.62.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 11.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 11.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.