Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $101.97, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 16.41% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. On that day, DIS is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.03 billion, up 20.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $74.02 billion, which would represent changes of -49.22% and +6.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.78% lower within the past month. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.66, which means DIS is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 6.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 6.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

