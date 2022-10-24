Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $101.72, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 2.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.37 billion, up 15.31% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.53.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.