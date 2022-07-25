Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $102.69, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 5.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 7.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 10, 2022. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.38 billion, up 25.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $84.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.93% and +25.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% lower. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

