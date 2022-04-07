Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $131.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 0.81% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.16 billion, up 29.09% from the prior-year quarter.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $84.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.01% and +25.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.59.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.