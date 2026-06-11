Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves 1.75%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $100.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 6% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.47 billion, up 7.68% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.85 per share and a revenue of $101.81 billion, indicating changes of +15.51% and +7.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. Right now, Walt Disney possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Walt Disney is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.44.

It's also important to note that DIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Media Conglomerates industry stood at 0.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.