Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $99.43, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

The entertainment company's stock has dropped by 6.69% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.07 billion, up 6.15% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.59 per share and a revenue of $101.03 billion, indicating changes of +11.13% and +7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walt Disney currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.11.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.37 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

