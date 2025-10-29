Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $110.24, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Shares of the entertainment company have depreciated by 2.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.81%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 9.65% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.88 billion, showing a 1.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.87 per share and a revenue of $94.81 billion, signifying shifts of +18.11% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Walt Disney is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.61, which means Walt Disney is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.