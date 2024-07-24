Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $89.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.02% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.53%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.86 billion, indicating a 2.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.75 per share and a revenue of $91.03 billion, signifying shifts of +26.33% and +2.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Walt Disney boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.41, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

