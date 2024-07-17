Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) ended the recent trading session at $97.31, demonstrating a -1.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 2.99% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.53%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.89 billion, showing a 2.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.75 per share and a revenue of $91.07 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.33% and +2.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Walt Disney is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.