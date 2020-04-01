Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.92, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 4.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 17.05% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 18.55% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.22 billion, up 22.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $78.71 billion, which would represent changes of -27.9% and +13.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.92% lower within the past month. DIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.77, which means DIS is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.