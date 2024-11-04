Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) ended the recent trading session at $95.79, demonstrating a -0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.26% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 14, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.93%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.6 billion, reflecting a 6.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79 right now. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.79.

One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

