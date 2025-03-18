Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) ended the recent trading session at $99.35, demonstrating a -0.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.18 billion, up 4.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $94.67 billion, indicating changes of +10.26% and +3.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Walt Disney is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.59, which means Walt Disney is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

