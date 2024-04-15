Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $112.95, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen an increase of 1.84% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 16.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.06 billion, up 1.13% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $91.4 billion, indicating changes of +23.94% and +2.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% higher. At present, Walt Disney boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.96 of its industry.

One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

