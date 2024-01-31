Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Walt Disney (DIS) ending at $96.05, denoting a -0.92% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

Shares of the entertainment company witnessed a gain of 6.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 1.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.47 billion, indicating a 0.16% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.39 per share and a revenue of $91.92 billion, indicating changes of +16.76% and +3.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% increase. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.52 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

