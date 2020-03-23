Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $85.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 38.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 36.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 31.71%.

DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.24 billion, up 22.25% from the prior-year quarter.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $79.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.46% and +13.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% lower. DIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DIS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.07.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.