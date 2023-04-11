Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $100.42, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 8.87% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 12.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.1 billion, up 14.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $90.27 billion, which would represent changes of +12.75% and +9.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.7.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.