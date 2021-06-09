Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $176.04, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 2.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DIS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 612.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.89 billion, up 43.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $67.6 billion, which would represent changes of +12.87% and +3.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 77.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 48.98, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 3.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

