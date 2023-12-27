Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $90.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 1.68% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.02%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.54 billion, indicating a 0.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $91.99 billion, which would represent changes of +16.49% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.16% decrease. Walt Disney presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Walt Disney currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.8.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

