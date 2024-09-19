Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Walt Disney (DIS) standing at $93.45, reflecting a -0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

Shares of the entertainment company have appreciated by 3.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.11, indicating a 35.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.49 billion, up 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $91.26 billion, which would represent changes of +30.59% and +2.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. At present, Walt Disney boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.18, so one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Media Conglomerates industry stood at 1.76 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.