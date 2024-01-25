Walt Disney (DIS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $94.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.19%.

The entertainment company's stock has climbed by 3.45% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1, reflecting a 1.01% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.47 billion, down 0.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $91.92 billion, indicating changes of +16.76% and +3.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.25% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Walt Disney is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.09.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

