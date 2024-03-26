Walt Disney (DIS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $119.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 10.85% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 10.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.05 billion, up 1.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $91.34 billion, which would represent changes of +21.54% and +2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.11. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.49.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

