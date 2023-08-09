Walt Disney (DIS) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Has the Walt Disney (DIS) magic disappeared for good? The stock is down some 25% over the past five years, while the S&P 500 ideas has risen 60% during that span. And when factoring the declines of 18% and 26% in the respective one year and three years, Disney has been a colossal under-performer in many portfolios.

The media and entertainment conglomerate is set to report third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. The stock’s punishment could be an opportunity for investors who have waited on the sidelines and still believe in Disney’s promise. The stock is cheap, trading at ten-year lows and at just 17 times forward EPS estimates, compared to a 22 forward P/E for the S&P 500 index. But to be sure, while there may be a temptation to load up on share, they are cheap for a reason.

The market continues to worry about the fate of linear TV advertising as well as the company’s direct-to-consumer subscriber growth. While the company has enjoyed some success thanks to its streaming platform Disney+, subscriber growth estimates are being lowered. Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber recently downgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, while cutting his per-share price target to $76 from $113. In doing so, Fabe cut Disney+ subscriber growth estimates to 4 million, down from 8 to 10 million. He now expects the service to reach break even in 2026, longer than the 2024 the company had forecasted.

Disney management, meanwhile, had targeted Disney+ global subscriber gains to be between 230 million and 260 million by the end of 2024. However, in Q2 total subscribers to Disney+ declined for the second straight quarter, falling about 2% sequentially to 157.8 million from the prior quarter's 161.8 million. The market now wants to know if the subscriber growth targets are still attainable. While that goal would be impressive, if achieved, it will require significant investments, which may impact profits.

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn $89 per share on revenue of $22.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.09 per share on revenue of $21.50 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 3.4% year over year to $3.41 per share, while full year revenue of $89.34 billion would rise 6.7% year over year.

Bob Iger's return promised changes at the company, many of which he echoed in the previous two quarterly conference calls with analysts. Profitability and the effects of the company's 2023 cost-cutting initiatives have been a key focus, including the company’s efforts to save $5.5 billion in costs. Of that total, the company said $2.5 billion will come from non-content costs, including reducing its headcount by 7,000 workers.

Last month, the company initiated more job cuts, most notably several high-profile on-air talent at ESPN. This was preceded by headcount reductions in areas such as the Parks, Experience and Product groups. It remains to be seen how much savings the company will record in Q3 and how it forecasts for Q4 and the rest of the year. But suffice it to say, Iger is focused on right-sizing the business to meet the new realities of the media landscape and consumer preferences, evidenced by struggles in the most recent quarter.

In the second quarter, revenues grew 13% to $21.82 billion, coming roughly in line with expectations, while adjusted EPS came in short. The company also reported another subscriber decline in Disney+ subscribers. The market will see if Disney can turn these metrics around. On Wednesday’s conference call, questions about Iger's succession plan will also be a key topic of discussion, along with the company’s plans for its linear TV networks, including ESPN.

