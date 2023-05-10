Walt Disney (DIS) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Can Walt Disney (DIS) stock regain its magic? While the company has enjoyed strong success thanks to its streaming platform Disney+, its shares have fallen 16% over the past year, trailing the 5.5% decline in the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, over the past six months, the stock is down 2%, while the S&P 500 index has risen close to 8%. Meanwhile, Disney’s battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Disney World's special taxing district hasn't helped. Analysts see that as a distraction. The media and entertainment conglomerate is set to report first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. For investors who are waiting on the sidelines, the decline may be a magical opportunity.

The company’s streaming platform Disney+ remains a key focus area given the upbeat subscriber results the market has witnessed from Netflix (NFLX). Netflix’s strong Q1 results has sparked optimism within the streaming landscape, suggesting Disney+ may remain a strong growth opportunity for the company in the next few quarters. Disney’s management has targeted Disney+ global subscriber gains to be between 230 million and 260 million by the end of 2024.

However, total subscribers to Disney+ declined last quarter, falling about 1% to 161.8 million from the prior quarter's 164.2 million. Not a great way to announce Bob Iger’s return as CEO of the company. The market now wants to know if the subscriber growth targets are still attainable. While that goal would be impressive if achieved, it will require significant investments, which may impact profits. On Wednesday investors will want additional details about the company’s long-term growth strategy.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn 93 cents per share on revenue of $21.8 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.08 per share on revenue of $20.27 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 16.7% year over year to $4.12 per share, while full year revenue of $90.08 billion would rise 7.6% year over year.

Bob Iger's return promised changes at the company, many of which he echoed on the Q1 conference call with analysts. Profitability and the the effects of the company's 2023 cost-cutting initiatives will be a key focus during the quarter. In last quarter's earnings call, the company said it would look to save $5.5 billion in costs. Of that total, the company said $2.5 billion will come from non-content costs, including reducing its headcount by 7,000 workers.

A few weeks ago, the company initiated a second round of job cuts, reaching employees in Disney segments such as Entertainment, ESPN, and the Parks, Experience and Product groups. It remains to be seen how much savings the company will project in its guidance for Q3 and the rest of the year. Meanwhile, revenue growth estimates for quarter has trended modestly higher over the past three months. This suggests increased optimism in the company’s business recovery prospects, sparked by its top and bottom line beat in the first quarter.

Boosted by a surge in the Parks division, first quarter revenue of the $23.51 billion grew 7.76% year over year, topping forecasts by $230 million, while adjusted EPS of 99 cents was 20 cents better consensus estimates. Revenue at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution came in at $14.8 billion (up 1%), while Disney Parks, Experiences and Products delivered $8.74 billion, rising 21%.

“After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises," Iger said. Disney on Wednesday will try to show it can sustain the recent strong rally in the stock.

