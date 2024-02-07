Walt Disney (DIS) Q1 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

Can Walt Disney (DIS) stock ever regain its magic? That is a question investors have asked for the past twelve months. While the company has enjoyed success with its streaming platform Disney+, its shares have been a disappointment, falling 11% over the past year, trailing the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index.

However, on a year to date basis, its shares are up 7%, while the S&P 500 is up 2.5%. The media conglomerate has begun to show signs of recovery, with strong performance in various areas. Can these gains continue? The company is set to report first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. The stock’s punishment over the past year presents an opportunity for investors who have waited on the sidelines and still believe in the Disney magic.

The company has begun to display improvements in its streaming operations, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. In Q4 the company reported 150.2 million total Disney+ subscribers, marking the first sequential subscriber increase since reporting 146.1 million in Q3. To be sure, the company is still grappling with operational challenges that has weighed on its fundamentals, including persistently weak profit margins, operating losses stemming from the Direct-to-Consumer segment, and a mountain of debt.

Its management has taken steps to address these issues, including several aggressive cost-cutting measure that aimed to cut some $7.5 billion in expenses over a window of time. Its management also expects fiscal 2024 free cash flow to reach pre-pandemic levels, which would be north of $6.75 billion. It remains to be seen whether the company can achieve these profitability goals, but the stock is cheap, trading at ten-year lows and at just 17 times forward EPS estimates.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn $1.04 per share on revenue of $23.79 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 99 cents per share on revenue of $23.51 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 14% year over year to $4.29 per share, while full year revenue of $92.1 billion would rise 3.6% year over year.

The company’s operations and revenue prospects are a mix of good and bad news. Its largest segment, the entertainment segment, includes the aforementioned subscription-based video streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu, which are called the "Direct-to-Customer" (DTC) segment. The good news here is that the DTC subsegment is Disney’s largest and the fastest-growing business; however, that business generates nothing to the bottom line.

Disney’s Linear Networks segment, meanwhile, which includes several channels like Disney, the ABC Network, Freeform, and National Geographic, generates revenue mostly from affiliate fees and advertising. The company also has the Content Sales/Licensing segment, which includes its iconic movie franchises. Disney's efforts to boost profitability via its cost-cutting initiatives have begun to work evidenced by its Q4 top and bottom line beat, along with better streaming subscriber growth.

Revenues grew 5% to $21.24 in Q4, driven largely by the company's Parks unit (Experiences). Although that missed Street estimates, Disney remains on track to hit $7.5 billion in annualized cost savings, which is roughly $2 billion better than expected. Q4 adjusted earnings per share jumped to 82 cents per share, up from 30 cents in the year-ago quarter, toping expectations of 71 cents. During the quarter, Disney+ subscribers reached the 150 million mark, topping estimates of 147 million, adding nearly 7 million core subscribers during the quarter.

On Wednesday investors will want additional details about the company’s long-term growth strategy as well as any insight into the company’s efforts to sell off TV and cable assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.