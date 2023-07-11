Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $89.49, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 5.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.52 billion, up 4.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $89.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.65% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.3% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.2, which means Walt Disney is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

