Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) ended the recent trading session at $94.97, demonstrating a +0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the entertainment company witnessed a gain of 3.95% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.82% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.64 billion, up 6.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. As of now, Walt Disney holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walt Disney currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.06, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

