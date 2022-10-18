Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $98.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.37 billion, up 15.31% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.77, so we one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

