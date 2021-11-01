Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $170.19, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 3.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DIS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 355% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.77 billion, up 27.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.04, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

