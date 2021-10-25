Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $172.01, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 10, 2021. On that day, DIS is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 360%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.77 billion, up 27.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.23, which means DIS is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.