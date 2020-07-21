Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $118.62, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 1.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, down 131.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.65 billion, down 37.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $66.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -76.08% and -3.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.2% lower. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, DIS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 85.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 51.96, which means DIS is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 13.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 13.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.