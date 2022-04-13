Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $132.35, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 2.5% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2022. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.27 billion, up 29.84% from the year-ago period.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $84.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.38% and +26.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.

We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

