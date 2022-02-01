Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $144.49, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 8.8% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2022. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.15 billion, up 30.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $84.03 billion, which would represent changes of +81.66% and +24.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.1, so we one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.51 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.