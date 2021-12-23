Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $153.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 93.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.97 billion, up 29.03% from the year-ago period.

DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $83.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.28% and +24.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% lower. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

