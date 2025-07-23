Walt Disney (DIS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $122.94, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

The stock of entertainment company has risen by 2.03% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Walt Disney will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.47, signifying a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.7 billion, reflecting a 2.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.78 per share and a revenue of $95.15 billion, indicating changes of +16.3% and +4.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% increase. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.25, so one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

