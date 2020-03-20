Walt Disney (DIS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.9% Higher

The Walt Disney Company DIS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 32.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock perhaps gained on rumors that Walt Disney is mulling to sell TrueX, an advertising-technology company it had acquired last year.

The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

The Walt Disney Company Price

The Walt Disney Company price | The Walt Disney Company Quote



A better-ranked stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector is Gaia, Inc. GAIA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

