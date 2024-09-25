Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Walt Disney (DIS) standing at $93.92, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

The entertainment company's shares have seen an increase of 3.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.53% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.93%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.46 billion, indicating a 5.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.92 per share and a revenue of $91.24 billion, signifying shifts of +30.85% and +2.64%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.45.

Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

